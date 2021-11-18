Portion of Kings Crossing Road renamed

A portion of Kings Crossing Road from the railroad tracks to US Highway 40 will be renamed Telemark Drive to keep the road name consistent across the highway.

Winter Park agenda

Winter Park started the process to rename a portion of Kings Crossing Road to Telemark Drive.

On Tuesday, the town council approved the first reading of an ordinance to extend Telemark Drive across US Highway 40 to the railroad tracks.

Kings Crossing Road has been rerouted to end at Grand Park Drive, leaving a portion of the street needing a new name. At a July workshop, council members favored the consistency of using the Telemark Drive name.

Telemark Drive currently runs from US Highway 40 at the Kings Crossing intersection to Baker Drive.

Four properties on the section of the street from the railroad tracks to US 40 will be re-addressed following the naming decision, including Pine Tree Plaza, King Crossing Solar Condos, Peaks Townhouse and Westgate Lodge.

The second reading and public hearing for the ordinance will be at the Dec. 7 meeting.