Positive COVID-19 test sends West Grand High School online

The West Grand High School is moving to remote learning, or online classes only, this Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test in the community.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Darrin Peppard said the school learned of a probable COVID-19 case at West Grand High School and a positive case in the Kremmling community. Online learning will continue at the high school at least until the test results come back, Peppard added.

He said that if the results are negative, classes could resume in person the next day. However, classes would remain online until Oct. 15 if the results come back positive.

“If the test is positive, students with close contact to the individual, as identified by West Grand and Grand County Public Health, will be required to quarantine, as identified through contact tracing,” Peppard said.

The district made the decision to move the high school to online learning after consulting Grand County Public Health and the state health department’s algorithms on cohort quarantine guidance.

West Grand K-8, Kremmling Preschool and the West Grand Early Childhood Center will continue with in-person learning, as there are no potential cases believed to be affecting students or staff in those facilities at this time.

Also on Wednesday, county officials and Middle Park Health reported nine COVID-19 cases at the Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling. County officials said the health department is also working to contact any people who may have been in close contact with the virus in relationship to those cases.