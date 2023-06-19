Post-fire flooding in East Troublesome and Williams Fork burn areas causes emergency closures

Recent washouts in the Arapaho National Forest, like this one at Stillwater Pass Road, caused the National Forest Service to issue emergency closures on June 14.

National Forest Service/Courtesy Photo

Due to post-fire flooding in the East Troublesome and Williams Fork Fire burn areas, the Arapaho National Forest’s Sulphur Ranger District has issued emergency closures on some roads and trails.

The Sulphur Ranger District issued a revised 2023 closure order on June 14. According to a news release by the ranger district, they issued closures due to recent washouts on Kinney Creek Road in the Williams Fork burn area, as well as Stillwater Pass Road in the East Troublesome Burn area.

Stillwater Road, also known as Forest Service Road 123, is temporarily closed to motorized use from the intersection with Lost Lake Trailhead Road on the west side, to Bull Mountain dispersed campground on the east.

Although heavy spring rains have delayed some route openings, fortunately some sections have reopened in the East Troublesome fire area. Sections of Kauffman Creek and Gold Run roads are now open, as well as Bull Mountain dispersed camping area.

“Campers at Bull Mountain are asked to be mindful and courteous of the crews who are helping the recovery effort and are stationed at the campground,” the ranger district stated in the release.

The washout at lower Kinney Creek, which caused an emergency closure of Kinney Creek Road on June 14. National Forest Service/Courtesy Photo

Because of this year’s above-average snowpack and heavy rainfall, there will likely be additional impacts on roads and trails in the Arapaho National Forest. Flooding in burn scars is always a risk, due to the lack of vegetation to prevent run off. In burn areas, there can be landslides, debris flows, and rock and tree fall. Many closed motorized routes also have severely damaged infrastructure, such as bridges.

The Sulphur Ranger District wants to remind visitors that post-fire recovery work is a long and ongoing process.

“Trail and road crews, in addition to local partners, are working hard to reopen additional routes throughout the season and will continue to assess closure areas to provide the right balance of public safety, resource protection and recreation access,” the press release from the ranger district stated.

For a full list of closures on Stillwater Pass Road, the East Troublesome Fire closure area and Williams Fork Fire closure area, visit the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest’s webpage at Fs.Usda.Gov/Arp . Contact the Sulphur Ranger District in Granby at 970-887-4100, or the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests Supervisor’s Office in Fort Collins at 970-295-6600, for more information about the recent closures.