Potential coronavirus case discovered in Grand County

The Grand County health department has reported a suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the county.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Grand County Public Health released a notice that a patient suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been transported from the county to the Front Range.

The release did not say where the patient was in Grand County or where the patient was taken.

According to County Manager Kate McIntire, the state is prioritizing testing based on symptoms, and the county expects to know the results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment no later than Friday afternoon.

“If the case is confirmed, we will work collaboratively with CDPHE to share that information with the public as soon as possible,” McIntire said in a news release.

The first official case of coronavirus in Colorado was confirmed Thursday afternoon, after a visitor in Summit County reported to the hospital with symptoms.

Another suspected case in Colorado has been reported in Douglas County. That case involves an elderly woman who recently returned from an international cruise.

More information about the coronavirus is available on the CDPHE website.

Read More: