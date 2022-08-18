Pregnancy Recourse Connection offers first Childbirth Class Reunion
Pregnancy Recourse Connection hosted their first Birth Class Reunion on Sunday, August 7.
The Pregnancy Resource Connection of Granby offers a free, quarterly birth class taught by Gina DeRosa of Mountain Area Childbirth. This year, the PRC held a reunion for class alumni to enjoy cake, Italian sodas, a massage, and fellowship with other parents. Attendees also got to meet several local businesses and nonprofit partners of the PRC.
The Pregnancy Resource Connection would like to offer a special thank you to those who made this event possible:
- The Grand Foundation for sponsoring the birth class.
- Gina DeRosa of Mountain Area Childbirth for teaching the class.
- Joanne DeLorm RN, BSN – Nurse Manager and Breastfeeding Consultant of the PRC.
- Nurse Family Partnership
- Grand Beginnings
- Rural Health Network
- Rachael Miller of Mosaic Heart Doula
- Lydia Vinson of Sweet Earth Birth
- Amanda Nutting of Spring Mountain Massage
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User