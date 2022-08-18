Pregnancy Recourse Connection offers first Childbirth Class Reunion

A group of parents meet at the birth class reunion to reconnect and celebrate family milestones.

Pregnancy Resource Connection/Courtesy Photo

Pregnancy Recourse Connection hosted their first Birth Class Reunion on Sunday, August 7.

The Pregnancy Resource Connection of Granby offers a free, quarterly birth class taught by Gina DeRosa of Mountain Area Childbirth. This year, the PRC held a reunion for class alumni to enjoy cake, Italian sodas, a massage, and fellowship with other parents. Attendees also got to meet several local businesses and nonprofit partners of the PRC.

The Pregnancy Resource Connection would like to offer a special thank you to those who made this event possible:

The Grand Foundation for sponsoring the birth class.

Gina DeRosa of Mountain Area Childbirth for teaching the class.

Joanne DeLorm RN, BSN – Nurse Manager and Breastfeeding Consultant of the PRC.

Nurse Family Partnership

Grand Beginnings

Rural Health Network

Rachael Miller of Mosaic Heart Doula

Lydia Vinson of Sweet Earth Birth

Amanda Nutting of Spring Mountain Massage