Pregnancy Resource Connection hires nurse manager

Joanne DeLorm will provide client advisements, STI testing and limited ultrasounds two days a week at PRC.

Courtesy PRC

Local nonprofit Pregnancy Resource Connection hired its first ever nurse manager to help clients two days a week.

After volunteering with the organization starting in 2019, Joanne DeLorm will now provide client advisement, STI testing and limited ultrasounds. DeLorm will also help facilitate childbirth preparation classes.

“We are pleased to have Joanne join the PRC, strengthening our ability to talk with clients accurately about medical procedures and answer questions that only a medical provider can,” said June Matson, executive director of PRC.

DeLorm is a certified neonatal nurse practioner and lactation consultation, as well as previously worked as a clinical instructor of obstetrics.

PRC is also now offering over 100 online classes on topics from prenatal care, relationship skills, fatherhood and infant and toddler parenting. Classes are around 45 minutes and PRC is providing a space to take them at their office by appointment.

For more information or to register for a class, contact June Matson at 970-887-3617 or through email at office@prcgrand.org.