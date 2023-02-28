Pregnancy Resource Connection hosts annual fundraising banquet

Pregnancy Resource Connection hosted their annual fundraising banquet on Feb. 19. The Woods family offered a beef raffle to support the organization.

Rachael Miller/Courtesy Photo

On Feb. 19, Pregnancy Resource Connection hosted their 2023 Fundraising Banquet at Young Life Camp at Crooked Creek Ranch in Fraser with nearly 200 guests attending the free event

Rachael Miller, media coordinator for Pregnancy Resource Connection, wrote that multiple Grand County businesses sponsored the event, including Lunsford Sign Works, High Altitude Counseling, Sunshine Herb Corner and more. Other sponsors were local churches such as the Parshall Bible Chapel and Community Church of the Rockies.

Elevation Pizza, Mountain Family Center and Rocky Mountain Roastery Café offered food donations.

“(It) was a beautiful night filled with live music, good food and amazing fellowship,” Miller stated.

Christian artist Mark Schultz provided live music and 30 high school students volunteered to serve the meal.

Guests were able to support the organization by providing free-will donations, or by entering beef raffles to win local meat provided by the Woods and Krempin families.

“The Pregnancy Resource Connection wishes to extend their thanks to their generous sponsors and community who allow events like these to take place each year,” Miller wrote.

The Granby-based Pregnancy Resource Connection offers programs and support for mothers, including pregnancy testing, the Earn While You Learn mentoring program, ultrasounds, birthing classes and more.