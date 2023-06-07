Pregnancy Resource Connection welcomes new executive director

Left to right: Tammy Gildenzoph, Ph.D., and June Matson, executive director of Pregnancy Resource Connection. Matson, who has served as executive director for the past 30 years, has announced her retirement. Gildenzoph will step into the role in July.

Pregnancy Resource Connection/Courtesy Photo

Pregnancy Resource Connection, a nonprofit family resource center in Granby, has appointed Dr. Tammy Gildenzoph, Ph.D., as their new executive director. She will take on her new role as June Matson, the nonprofit’s executive director, retires this July.

According to a news release, Gildenzoph will bring a wealth of experience in community mental health and business to the resource center. Gildenzoph will lead the resource center’s team of two additional staff members, six board members and 15 volunteers. The nonprofit provides services such as pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection testing, limited ultrasound, birthing classes, postpartum and family support, life-skills education, adoption education, breastfeeding support and more. These services are free and confidential.

“Collaboration is essential in small mountain counties, and I look forward to working with community partners to support men, women, teens and families with free services and resources,” Gildenzoph stated in the news release. “I would like to thank the Pregnancy Resource Connection board and supporters for their continued support and the privilege to serve as the new executive director.”

Gildenzoph brings years of experience as a volunteer, board member and program coordinator in pregnancy centers and nonprofits. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and a master’s and a doctorate in clinical Christian counseling.

Gildenzoph will continue to offer the caring leadership that Matson has shown the organization for the past 30 years. Matson and Gildenzoph have also worked together. In 2016, Gildenzoph served as a Pregnancy Resource Connection board member for a one-year term, while Matson led the organization as executive director.

“My greatest desire was to show anyone who came to PRC (Pregnancy Resource Connection) – whether a client, family, volunteer or a supporter – they are loved and accepted without strings attached,” Matson stated. “They are a person of great worth and they are not alone.”

When Matson became executive director of the pregnancy resource center in 1993, it was known as Birthright of Granby. Birthright, which opened in 1981, operated out of the basement of the Grand River Assembly of God Church.

“A young mother herself, June and a small number of folks recognized the need to assist young mothers and their babies in our community,” board president Patricia Pulliam stated. “A group that once primarily provided diapers and formula has grown into a thriving community resource.”

In 2000, the nonprofit became independent and, with a focus on connecting community members to resources, assumed the name Pregnancy Resource Connection. The nonprofit now owns their own building – a haven for families seeking needed resources and a supportive network – on Ten Mile Drive in Granby.

“Pregnancy Resource Connection was and is a grassroot response to the community’s needs,” Pulliam stated. “Since its humble inception over 40 years ago, PRC has sought to serve and grow with the children and families of Grand County. The PRC board of directors is pleased to announce Dr. Tammy Gildenzoph as our executive director and look forward to supporting her as she advances Pregnancy Resource Connection’s mission to provide every family in Grand and Jackson counties with the resources they need to flourish.”

Pregnancy Resource Connection will host an open house on Thursday, June 29, to introduce Gildenzoph as executive director. All community members are welcome to join during the hours of 3-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Pregnancy Resource Connection will also host a retirement party for Matson at Kaibab Park on Friday, July 14. All community members are welcome to visit Kaibab Park at County Road 574 in Granby.

The staff and volunteers of Pregnancy Resource Connection. Pregnancy Resource Connection/Courtesy Photo

Matson and her husband, Robert, plan to stay in Granby. In retirement, Matson will serve on advisory and volunteer committees for Calvary Church in Hot Sulphur Springs.

“I think we can all agree that the Pregnancy Resource Connection has become a pillar in this community thanks to the 30 years of commitment June Matson has dedicated to growing this organization,” Gildenzoph stated. “Please join me in wishing her all the best in the next season of her life’s journey.”

For more details on the upcoming events, please visit Pregnancy Resource Connection’s Facebook page.