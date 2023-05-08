Preliminary results of special district elections

The results for district board elections that were held May 2 in Grand County are coming in. Below are preliminary results from these district elections.

Certified results are forthcoming after the canvass board meetings are held. During the canvassing process, every valid vote will be confirmed and counted.

Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch Metropolitan District held an election for three open board seats – two candidates ran for a four-year term and two candidates ran for a two-year term.

Candidates for director of the district for a four-year term (running unopposed):

Robert O’Munneke: 162 total votes cast

Stefan Haberer: 157 total votes cast

Candidates for director of the district for a two-year term:

Nick Raible: 74 total votes cast

Natascha O’Flaherty: 152 total votes cast

Robert O’Munneke, Stefan Haberer and Natascha O’Flaherty are expected to serve on the board once the election is certified by the canvass board no later than May 11.

For Granby Ranch Metropolitan districts 3-7, two candidates ran for two open board seats.

Candidates for directors of the districts 3-7 for a four-year term:

Matthew Hoover: 2 total votes cast

Steven Johnson: 2 total votes cast

Matthew Hoover and Steven Johnson will now join the districts boards 3-7 once the results have been certified.

Voters in the districts 3-7 were also asked a number of ballot issues on the creation of debt or other financial obligation of the districts. For each ballot issue in districts 3-7, two votes were cast.

Grand Park

In Grand Park in Fraser, the West Meadow Metropolitan District held an election for four open board seats – six candidates ran for a four-year term and one candidate ran for a two-year term.

Candidates for directors of the district for a four-year term:

Deborah Shulman: 103 total votes counted

Steve Watts: 121 total votes counted

Jake Schlesinger: 119 total votes counted

Mark Wanning: 81 total votes counted

Clark Lipscomb: 37 total votes counted

Jonathan Coln: 29 total votes counted

Candidates for directors of the district for a two-year term:

Allyn McMullin: 102 total votes counted

Deborah Shulman, Steve Watts, Jake Schlesinger and Allyn McMullin will now serve on the board. The canvass board certified these results on May 4.

Hospital Districts

Kremmling Memorial Hospital District held an election for two open board seats. Three candidates ran for seats.

Candidates for director of the district for a four-year term:

Christine Murphy: 112 votes counted

Kimberly Cameron: 100 votes counted

Cindy Multerer: 62 votes counted

Murphy and Cameron are expected to be sworn in at the May board of directors’ meeting.

Grand Lake Fire Protection District

Grand Lake Fire Protection District held an election for two director board seats for a four-year term and two director board seats for two-year term.

There was also Ballot Issue A, which was a request for voters to increase a mill levy.

The canvass board will meet sometime between May 10-16 to certify the final results.

Ballot Issue A – Mill Levy Increase

Yes – 481 votes

No – 499 votes

Candidates for directors for the district for a four-year term

Freancis Heckendorf: 387 votes counted

Richard Beeson: 368 votes counted

Henry Southway: 251 votes counted

John Murray: 217 votes counted

Anthony Knochenmus: 216 votes counted

Candidates for directors for the district for a two-year term

Shaul Hagen: 588 votes

Peter Trezoglou: 585 votes

East Grand Fire Protection District 4

East Grand Fire Protection District 4 held an election for two directors to serve a four-year term on the board. The results will be certified on May 12 by the canvass board.

Candidates for directors for the district for a four-year term

Donald Maurais: 93 votes

Ryan Barwick: 86 votes

Mark Pappas: 27 votes