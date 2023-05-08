Preliminary results of special district elections
The results for district board elections that were held May 2 in Grand County are coming in. Below are preliminary results from these district elections.
Certified results are forthcoming after the canvass board meetings are held. During the canvassing process, every valid vote will be confirmed and counted.
Granby Ranch
Granby Ranch Metropolitan District held an election for three open board seats – two candidates ran for a four-year term and two candidates ran for a two-year term.
Candidates for director of the district for a four-year term (running unopposed):
Robert O’Munneke: 162 total votes cast
Stefan Haberer: 157 total votes cast
Candidates for director of the district for a two-year term:
Nick Raible: 74 total votes cast
Natascha O’Flaherty: 152 total votes cast
Robert O’Munneke, Stefan Haberer and Natascha O’Flaherty are expected to serve on the board once the election is certified by the canvass board no later than May 11.
For Granby Ranch Metropolitan districts 3-7, two candidates ran for two open board seats.
Candidates for directors of the districts 3-7 for a four-year term:
Matthew Hoover: 2 total votes cast
Steven Johnson: 2 total votes cast
Matthew Hoover and Steven Johnson will now join the districts boards 3-7 once the results have been certified.
Voters in the districts 3-7 were also asked a number of ballot issues on the creation of debt or other financial obligation of the districts. For each ballot issue in districts 3-7, two votes were cast.
Grand Park
In Grand Park in Fraser, the West Meadow Metropolitan District held an election for four open board seats – six candidates ran for a four-year term and one candidate ran for a two-year term.
Candidates for directors of the district for a four-year term:
Deborah Shulman: 103 total votes counted
Steve Watts: 121 total votes counted
Jake Schlesinger: 119 total votes counted
Mark Wanning: 81 total votes counted
Clark Lipscomb: 37 total votes counted
Jonathan Coln: 29 total votes counted
Candidates for directors of the district for a two-year term:
Allyn McMullin: 102 total votes counted
Deborah Shulman, Steve Watts, Jake Schlesinger and Allyn McMullin will now serve on the board. The canvass board certified these results on May 4.
Hospital Districts
Kremmling Memorial Hospital District held an election for two open board seats. Three candidates ran for seats.
Candidates for director of the district for a four-year term:
Christine Murphy: 112 votes counted
Kimberly Cameron: 100 votes counted
Cindy Multerer: 62 votes counted
Murphy and Cameron are expected to be sworn in at the May board of directors’ meeting.
Grand Lake Fire Protection District
Grand Lake Fire Protection District held an election for two director board seats for a four-year term and two director board seats for two-year term.
There was also Ballot Issue A, which was a request for voters to increase a mill levy.
The canvass board will meet sometime between May 10-16 to certify the final results.
Ballot Issue A – Mill Levy Increase
Yes – 481 votes
No – 499 votes
Candidates for directors for the district for a four-year term
Freancis Heckendorf: 387 votes counted
Richard Beeson: 368 votes counted
Henry Southway: 251 votes counted
John Murray: 217 votes counted
Anthony Knochenmus: 216 votes counted
Candidates for directors for the district for a two-year term
Shaul Hagen: 588 votes
Peter Trezoglou: 585 votes
East Grand Fire Protection District 4
East Grand Fire Protection District 4 held an election for two directors to serve a four-year term on the board. The results will be certified on May 12 by the canvass board.
Candidates for directors for the district for a four-year term
Donald Maurais: 93 votes
Ryan Barwick: 86 votes
Mark Pappas: 27 votes
