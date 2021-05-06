Prescribed burns possible Friday, Saturday
news@skyhinews.com
US Forest Service officials said weather conditions look favorable for potential ignitions on the Blue Ridge prescribed fire Friday and Saturday.
Burning will start in the Beaver Creek Road area (County Road 50). Smoke may be visible.
Officials said that fire managers will need the right combination of wind, fuel moisture, temperature and precipitation in the forecast to conduct the burn.
Follow the Arapaho National Forest on Facebook or Twitter for day-of burn updates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Prescribed burns possible Friday, Saturday
US Forest Service officials said weather conditions look favorable for potential ignitions on the Blue Ridge prescribed fire Friday and Saturday.