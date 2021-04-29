Prescribed burns to resume near Cottonwood Pass

The proposed prescribed fire project for Blue Ridge will include up to 200 acres, outlined in pink, over the coming weeks as conditions allow.

USFS

The US Forest Service’s Arapaho National Forest will be looking for opportunities to continue Blue Ridge prescribed burns near Cottonwood Pass as conditions allow in the coming weeks.

The Blue Ridge area is part of the Wildland-Urban Interface formed by Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs and the Fraser Valley. Improving conditions in this area is a key component of multiple local wildfire protection plans, according to forest service officials.

Prescribed fire is implemented under very specific environmental conditions including wind speed, relative humidity and smoke dispersion. Fire managers staff the fire until it is deemed secure and patrol the prescribed fire until it is declared out.

In past years, crews have completed burning on 438 acres in the Blue Ridge area. This spring, fire managers are looking to burn up to 200 acres over multiple days, starting in the Beaver Creek Road area (County Road 50) and then moving up toward Big Meadows south of Cottonwood Pass.

Depending on conditions, smoke from these activities could be visible from Parshall, Granby and parts of the Fraser Valley. Smoke will be in the air, but fire managers work closely with experts to minimize impacts officials said.