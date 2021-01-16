President declares Colorado fires a major disaster

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that a major disaster exists in Colorado.

The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the state’s wildfires from Sept. 6 to Nov. 5, including the East Troublesome Fire.

According to a statement from the White House, federal funding is now available to state, trival and eligible local governments along with certain private nonprofit organizations. The funding will be on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by wildfires in Grand and Larimer counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

“This is great news for our community as we continue local recovery efforts,” Grand County emergency management officials said. “We will share more news in the days to come.”