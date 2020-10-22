Pre-evacuation notice issued from Granby to Hot Sulphur Springs

New prevacuation orders from Granby to Hot Sulphur Springs

GCSO

Update noon: With Granby on pre-evacuation, the new evacuation center for the East Troublesome Fire is the Headwaters Center in Fraser.

Evacuees should check-in at the Headwaters Center if they need assistance with lodging or services. All evacuees should fill out the reentry form on the county’s website.

Local Red Cross volunteers are working to provide lodging in the county at the Winter Park Lodge and The Vintage hotel.

Original: The sheriff has issued a pre-evacuation notice for Granby, Granby Ranch, Grand Elk and Hot Sulphur Springs.

Officials said the East Troublesome Fire continues to grow in size.

Please have all necessary items ready to go, such as a change of clothes, extra pair of shoes, prescription medications, identification, wallets, cash, water and snacks. Don’t forget your pets and their food, bowls and medications.

If you have livestock to evacuate, do so now while you have time. If you do not feel safe, you can evacuate on your own. If you choose to leave now, please register at gcemergency.com to assist with the re-entry process. Please do not call 9 1 1 unless you have an emergency.