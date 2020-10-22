Pre-evacuation notice issued from Granby to Hot Sulphur Springs
Update noon: With Granby on pre-evacuation, the new evacuation center for the East Troublesome Fire is the Headwaters Center in Fraser.
Evacuees should check-in at the Headwaters Center if they need assistance with lodging or services. All evacuees should fill out the reentry form on the county’s website.
Local Red Cross volunteers are working to provide lodging in the county at the Winter Park Lodge and The Vintage hotel.
Original: The sheriff has issued a pre-evacuation notice for Granby, Granby Ranch, Grand Elk and Hot Sulphur Springs.
Officials said the East Troublesome Fire continues to grow in size.
Please have all necessary items ready to go, such as a change of clothes, extra pair of shoes, prescription medications, identification, wallets, cash, water and snacks. Don’t forget your pets and their food, bowls and medications.
If you have livestock to evacuate, do so now while you have time. If you do not feel safe, you can evacuate on your own. If you choose to leave now, please register at gcemergency.com to assist with the re-entry process. Please do not call 9 1 1 unless you have an emergency.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User