Primary election results in Grand County

Of the 10,732 active votes in Grand County, 4,676 or 43.57% cast their ballots for the June 30 primary elections. See the unofficial results below.

United States Senator, Democratic Party

• Andrew Romanoff — 822 (34.31%)

• John Hickenlooper — 1,574 (65.69%)

Around Colorado: Hickenlooper wins 59.54% of the party vote.

United States Senator, Republican Party

• Cory Gardner — 2,025 (100%)

Around Colorado: Gardner wins 100% of the party vote.

United States Senator, Libertarian Party

• Gaylon Kent — 7 (43.75%)

• Raymon Anthony Doane — 9 (56.25%)

Around Colorado: Doane wins 62.41% of the party vote.

Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 2, Democratic Party

• Joe Neguse — 1,983 (100%)

Around Colorado: Neguse wins 100% of the party vote.

Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 2, Republican Party

• Charlie Winn — 1,708 (100%)

Around Colorado: Winn wins 100% of the party vote.

Regent of the University of Colorado, Congressional District 2, Democratic Party

• Callie Rennison — 998 (53.48%)

• Dave Gross — 430 (23.04%)

• Aaron Harber — 438 (23.47%)

Around Colorado: Rennison wins 53.23% of the party vote.

Regent of the University of Colorado, Congressional District 2, Republican Party

• Dick R. Murphy — 1,740 (100%)

Around Colorado: Murphy wins 100% of the party vote.

State Senator, District 8, Democratic Party

• Karl Hanlon — 1,102 (54.88%)

• Arn Menconi — 906 (45.12%)

Around Colorado: Hanlon wins 56.24% of the party vote.

State Senator, District 8, Republican Party

• Debra Irvine — 919 (42.98%)

• Bob Rankin — 1,219 (57.02%)

Around Colorado: Rankin wins 63.32% of the party vote.

State Representative, District 13, Democratic Party

• Judy Amabile — 1,772 (100%)

Around Colorado: Amabile wins 100% of the party vote.

State Representative, District 13, Republican Party

• Kevin Sipple — 1,769 (100%)

Around Colorado: Sipple wins 100% of the party vote.

Grand County Commissioner, District 1, Republican Party

• Richard D. Cimino — 1,841 (100%)

Grand County Commissioner, District 2, Democratic Party

• Shanna Ganne — 1,859 (100%)

Grand County Commissioner, District 2, Republican Party

• Merrit Linke — 1,942 (100%)