Primary election results in Grand County
Of the 10,732 active votes in Grand County, 4,676 or 43.57% cast their ballots for the June 30 primary elections. See the unofficial results below.
United States Senator, Democratic Party
• Andrew Romanoff — 822 (34.31%)
• John Hickenlooper — 1,574 (65.69%)
Around Colorado: Hickenlooper wins 59.54% of the party vote.
United States Senator, Republican Party
• Cory Gardner — 2,025 (100%)
Around Colorado: Gardner wins 100% of the party vote.
United States Senator, Libertarian Party
• Gaylon Kent — 7 (43.75%)
• Raymon Anthony Doane — 9 (56.25%)
Around Colorado: Doane wins 62.41% of the party vote.
Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 2, Democratic Party
• Joe Neguse — 1,983 (100%)
Around Colorado: Neguse wins 100% of the party vote.
Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 2, Republican Party
• Charlie Winn — 1,708 (100%)
Around Colorado: Winn wins 100% of the party vote.
Regent of the University of Colorado, Congressional District 2, Democratic Party
• Callie Rennison — 998 (53.48%)
• Dave Gross — 430 (23.04%)
• Aaron Harber — 438 (23.47%)
Around Colorado: Rennison wins 53.23% of the party vote.
Regent of the University of Colorado, Congressional District 2, Republican Party
• Dick R. Murphy — 1,740 (100%)
Around Colorado: Murphy wins 100% of the party vote.
State Senator, District 8, Democratic Party
• Karl Hanlon — 1,102 (54.88%)
• Arn Menconi — 906 (45.12%)
Around Colorado: Hanlon wins 56.24% of the party vote.
State Senator, District 8, Republican Party
• Debra Irvine — 919 (42.98%)
• Bob Rankin — 1,219 (57.02%)
Around Colorado: Rankin wins 63.32% of the party vote.
State Representative, District 13, Democratic Party
• Judy Amabile — 1,772 (100%)
Around Colorado: Amabile wins 100% of the party vote.
State Representative, District 13, Republican Party
• Kevin Sipple — 1,769 (100%)
Around Colorado: Sipple wins 100% of the party vote.
Grand County Commissioner, District 1, Republican Party
• Richard D. Cimino — 1,841 (100%)
Grand County Commissioner, District 2, Democratic Party
• Shanna Ganne — 1,859 (100%)
Grand County Commissioner, District 2, Republican Party
• Merrit Linke — 1,942 (100%)
