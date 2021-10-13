Ptarmigan Fire reaches 75% containment

Firefighters continue to build containment on the Ptarmigan Fire. The fire was 75% contained as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

White River National Forest/Courtesy photo

The Ptarmigan Fire burn area remains at about 86 acres, and the fire is currently 75% contained, according to an update provided by the U.S. Forest Service Tuesday evening, Oct. 12.

Firefighters have built containment lines around the fire’s entire perimeter, but officials don’t yet consider the north and east flanks fully contained. The area contains a large volume of dead and downed trees, which is making it difficult for firefighters to complete the mop up, according to a release.

The fire has not grown, and firefighters haven’t detected any heat or smoke recently. But officials say there is still potential for fire activity in heavy fuels until rain or snow can fully saturate the area. While more moisture is on the way , and most resources have been released from the wildfire, firefighters will continue to patrol the area.

Trails leading into the burn area remain closed to the public.