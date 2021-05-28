Public Art Committee weaves purple art to life at Granby Station

Volunteer Kate Huber weaves sheets through the fence at the Granby Station development Friday on Granby’s main street. The effort is part of the Granby Public Art Committee’s community art project.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

On Friday, a small group of volunteers sat among piles of purple fabric facing the fence of the Granby Station development.

The four wove the fabric strips through the fence, creating a geometric pattern of mountains — envisioned by graphic designer Jenny Mann — to spruce up the view along US Highway 40.

Autumn Bishop, chair of Granby’s Public Art Committee, explained that the work was part of this year’s community art project.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the PAC encouraged businesses and communities to spruce up their spaces with a sky-blue theme. This year, the color is Panther purple to celebrate Middle Park High School’s graduating class, which walks on Saturday.

Graphic designer Jenny Mann weaves her geometric design of purple mountains to life on Friday at the Granby Station development. This year’s community art project has a Panther purple theme.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Prior to Friday, Bishop had reached out to the Granby Station developer to see if the fence along the empty property could use some Panther purple, and he happily agreed. The project recycled old sheets for the purple mountain design, which is also part of the theme for this year’s effort.

Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA and Destination Granby have already added purple decorations, and Bishop has a couple more projects planned.

Bishop said she’s seen a lot of community interest in the community art project and was excited to see Granby come together. Learn more about PAC and the project at http://www.facebook.com/GranbyPAC .