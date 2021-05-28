Public Art Committee weaves purple art to life at Granby Station
On Friday, a small group of volunteers sat among piles of purple fabric facing the fence of the Granby Station development.
The four wove the fabric strips through the fence, creating a geometric pattern of mountains — envisioned by graphic designer Jenny Mann — to spruce up the view along US Highway 40.
Autumn Bishop, chair of Granby’s Public Art Committee, explained that the work was part of this year’s community art project.
Last year, due to COVID-19, the PAC encouraged businesses and communities to spruce up their spaces with a sky-blue theme. This year, the color is Panther purple to celebrate Middle Park High School’s graduating class, which walks on Saturday.
Prior to Friday, Bishop had reached out to the Granby Station developer to see if the fence along the empty property could use some Panther purple, and he happily agreed. The project recycled old sheets for the purple mountain design, which is also part of the theme for this year’s effort.
Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA and Destination Granby have already added purple decorations, and Bishop has a couple more projects planned.
Bishop said she’s seen a lot of community interest in the community art project and was excited to see Granby come together. Learn more about PAC and the project at http://www.facebook.com/GranbyPAC.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Public Art Committee weaves purple art to life at Granby Station
On Friday, a small group of volunteers sat among piles of purple fabric facing the fence of the Granby Station development.