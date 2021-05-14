Public can attend second wolf info session Thursday

Members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as well as the public are invited to attend CPW’s second online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

The purpose of the educational sessions is to provide the Commission and members of the public with a common understanding of what went into the considerations and the logistics for the reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone and Central Idaho in the mid-1990s. The presenters will share their real-world experiences about establishing and managing wolves in the Northern Rockies.

Speakers will include Ed Bangs to describe the logistics of planning for and reintroducing wolves to Yellowstone and Central Idaho, and Mike Jimenez will present biological lessons learned from the reintroduction.

Pre-registration is required for those who wish to see the presentation live at cpw.state.co.us. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session. All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.

There will be one more educational session in June. This presentation will cover livestock conflict management.