Public health director: Consider precautions during this COVID surge

We are currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 infection in Grand County. We have bypassed our previous record of positive cases per day repeatedly in the last month. While there is more infection occurring, we are not seeing a parallel increase in hospitalization as we did when the Delta variant of COVID-19 was spreading through Grand County. The spike of cases is beginning to decrease across the state and we are hopeful that we will continue to see a similar decline in Grand County in the weeks to come.

Grand County Public Health is not implementing restrictions at this time, though we strongly recommend that employers consider precautions to protect their employees and their guests. We will continue to monitor this situation closely, follow CDC guidelines, and encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to make a difference for Grand County.

It is best to stay vigilant and practice the same precautions we have recommended for almost two years now. These prevention methods work best when layered to reduce disruptions to our students, staff, and businesses due to illness and quarantines.

1) Get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible

2) Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccine status

3) Interact with others in outdoor spaces or well ventilated areas whenever possible

4) Distance yourself 6 feet from others outside of your household

5) Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

6) Stay home if you are sick or waiting for a COVID test result

7) Wash your hands frequently

8) Cover your coughs and sneeze with a tissue or your elbow

Vaccines are still proving to be effective at preventing illness, reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and death against COVID-19. The rates of hospitalization and deaths are significantly lower for those that have received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, and even greater protection is seen with those that have received their booster doses when they are eligible. You are able to receive a booster dose five months after your initial series of an mRNA vaccine or 2 months after your J&J vaccine. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been approved under the Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 and over.

No vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness, but our goal is to prevent severe illness from happening and reduce the impact on our healthcare systems. COVID-19 vaccine is available in multiple locations in Grand County.

If you have not received your booster and are eligible, visit https://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine to find where and when you can receive your vaccine.

Testing options are available on our website: https://www.co.grand.co.us/1419/COVID-Testing-Options-in-Grand-County .

• Grand County Public Health is offering rapid testing between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursdays at 620 Hemlock St, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO. No appointment is needed.

*The most reliable test is a PCR test. If you have symptoms and receive a negative rapid antigen test, please follow up with your provider to confirm that negative test result.

• Saliva PCR test site behind the Inn at Silvercreek (62927 US-40, Granby, CO 80446) operating on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required. You can register for a test and check for your test results at https://www.rfvcovidtest.com/ Results are typically available within 48-72 hours after the sample has been submitted. Refrain from eating or drinking 30 minutes before testing.

• Testing in Fraser on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fraser Historic Church located on the corner of Eisenhower & Norgren Road. Visit affinityecarecolorado.com to schedule your appointment. This is a nasal swab PCR test with results available through email within 24-36 hours after submitting your sample. Results can also be accessed through the link above using the log-in information you created when registering for the test.

Please call Grand County Public Health at 970-725-3288 for additional assistance and information, not the sites that the tests are being performed.

The CDC recently made changes in requirements for isolation and quarantine based on new findings surrounding the omicron variant and contagious periods for infected individuals.

Most of all, if you feel that you might be sick, please stay home.

• If you need help with prescription pick up and grocery essentials, please contact Mountain Family Center Monday through Friday at 970-557-3186. or email admin@mountainfamilycenter.org on the weekend and they will contact you as soon as possible on the following workday.

• If you are concerned about seeing a provider and need help getting the care you need when you need it, please contact Grand County Rural Health Network at 970-725-3477 to discuss their assistance options.

There is still a lot of unknown surrounding COVID-19 and circulating variants. Expect changes as we learn more about how the virus behaves and the impact on our resources, healthcare systems, and economy. Public health fully supports individual rights and decision making. In a small community, it’s important to remember that individual decisions can have a big impact. Choose to be responsible and kind.

Stay diligent and stay safe!

— Abbie Baker, Grand County Public Health Director