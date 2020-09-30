Public health reports COVID-19 outbreak at Cliffview Assisted Living

Multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents and staff at the Cliffview Assisted Living Facility in Kremmling.

According to a release from Grand County Public Health, there are nine confirmed positive cases with a few tests still pending as of Wednesday. Cliffview is a 24-unit assisted living facility that offers assistance for the elderly and disabled.

The circumstance is considered an outbreak because more than two positive cases were identified in a facility or non-household group within 14 days. The release said that public health, Middle Park Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will monitor the outbreak.

“(Middle Park Health) wants to assure our community we are taking action to ensure the safety of our team members, community and residents and prevent the spread of the virus,” the release added.

Public health has begun the case investigation process and will be in contact with anyone identified as a close contact with any positive cases.

“Public health has prepared for the possibility of an outbreak happening in congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness,” Grand County Public Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue said in the release. “We are working closely with the facilities now to care for residents and staff.”

Prior to this outbreak, Grand County had seen six COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, totaling 73 resident cases since the pandemic began.