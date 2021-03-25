Public health seeks volunteers for vaccine clinics

Middle Park Health staffs its clinics at River Run in Granby and the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling with volunteers. Grand County Public Health is starting a similar program to begin weekly clinics.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Grand County Public Health needs both medical and non-medical volunteers for vaccine clinics throughout April.

With the help of volunteers, public health would have the capacity for weekly clinics in Hot Sulphur Springs, Grand Lake, Granby, Fraser and Winter Park. In addition, public health hopes to host a large-scale clinic at Middle Park High School the week of April 16.

Volunteer duties would include patient paperwork support, maintaining client data, directing patients through the process and monitoring patients for 15 minutes following the vaccination.

Medical volunteers will be coordinated by Grand County Public Health Assistant Director Ellen Parri and non-medical volunteers will be coordinated by Jen Fanning, executive director of the Grand County Rural Health Network.

To learn more about specific needs and sign up, go to SignUpGenius.com/go/9040845a8a62ca3f94-april.