Public invited to interactive workshops in Fraser for Victoria Village’s Master Plan
The Town of Fraser is asking for public input into the the master plan for Victoria Village, an attainable housing development planned for downtown Fraser.
The Victoria Village Master Planning Workshop Series will occur at The Historic Church in Fraser at 107 Eisenhower, with the exception of the June 21 meeting, which will take place at Fraser Town Hall at 153 Fraser Ave.
The groundbreaking for Victoria Village is slated for September 2024. The 11.3-acre parcel is at the intersection of Park Avenue and Zerex Street. It will include 105 to 130 deed-restricted units, with the potential for commercial or mixed-use properties.
Meeting dates:
- Thursday, April 13 – visioning and programming 4-5:30 p.m. (Fraser Historic Church)
- Wednesday, May 17 – preliminary master planning 4- 5:30 p.m. (Fraser Historic Church)
- Wednesday, June 21 – final master plan 4:30-5:30 pm (Fraser Town Hall)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.