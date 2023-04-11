Public invited to interactive workshops in Fraser for Victoria Village’s Master Plan

The Town of Fraser is asking for public input into the the master plan for Victoria Village, an attainable housing development planned for downtown Fraser.

The Victoria Village Master Planning Workshop Series will occur at The Historic Church in Fraser at 107 Eisenhower, with the exception of the June 21 meeting, which will take place at Fraser Town Hall at 153 Fraser Ave.

The groundbreaking for Victoria Village is slated for September 2024. The 11.3-acre parcel is at the intersection of Park Avenue and Zerex Street. It will include 105 to 130 deed-restricted units, with the potential for commercial or mixed-use properties.

Meeting dates: