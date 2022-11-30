Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair
The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.
Today’s book fair will last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Students and community members can stop by the Granby Library at 55 Zero Street from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
In addition to finding great reads, book fair buyers support literacy for Granby Elementary students. PTO president Kaydee Jensen said that the fair’s proceeds go to purchasing books for annual events. These include Bingo for Books in March, which provides winning students with free books, and the Storybook Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest in October, plus free books for students on their birthdays.
“The fair is the most treasured event for these kiddos,” said Jensen.
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.