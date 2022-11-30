Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair

Students are seen enjoying the Scholastic Book Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The fair is being held at the Granby Library from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. It is open to the public, with cash, check or credit card accepted.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.

Today’s book fair will last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Students and community members can stop by the Granby Library at 55 Zero Street from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

In addition to finding great reads, book fair buyers support literacy for Granby Elementary students. PTO president Kaydee Jensen said that the fair’s proceeds go to purchasing books for annual events. These include Bingo for Books in March, which provides winning students with free books, and the Storybook Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest in October, plus free books for students on their birthdays.

“The fair is the most treasured event for these kiddos,” said Jensen.