Public land agencies release video series with winter recreation safety tips
NoCo PLACES 2050, a group of eight Northern Colorado public land agencies, released a series of videos last month to help visitors stay safe during the winter. The three video playlists include Winter Wildlife Awareness, All Season Stewardship and Skills Before Thrills Winter Edition.
Videos give viewers tips on how to safely interact with wildlife, how to stay safe in the backcountry, how to drive and use cell phones in the winter, how to handle dog waste on public lands and more.
A news release from the organization states Colorado sees around 3,000 search and rescue incidents each year, many of which rise from visitors being unprepared for changing winter weather or trail conditions, navigation issues and wildlife encounters. The group created the videos to help visitors — and wildlife — stay safe.
