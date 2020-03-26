Public lands close facilities after stay at home order issued

In an effort to promote compliance with Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order, national and state land managers have closed gathering places, such as restrooms and campgrounds.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland has closed certain developed recreation sites and campgrounds to protect public health and align with state and local measures.

Closures will be in place through April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated. At this time, the closures include all restrooms, including those at trailheads, on the forests and grassland.

Picnic areas and day use areas that are typically open this time of year will also be closing. The warming huts at Berthoud Pass and Brainard Lake are already closed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A full list of closed areas is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/arp/recreation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife followed suit, announcing the closures of all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities at state parks, as well as camping at State Wildlife Areas until further notice.

Locally, the Headwaters Trails Alliance said it would stop grooming winter trails in Grand County starting March 26.