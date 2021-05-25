Pumas pounce in shootout

The Grand County Pumas won the Rock Cup Tournament on Sunday in Denver. The team includes Bella Mooney, Freddy Mooney, Hayden Smith, Hayden Kielley, Jess Kohlwey, Emilia Hadden, Lolo Pearce, Micah Degginger, Coach Justin McGuan, Ari McClafin, Emmie Riggs, Dylan McGuan, Sydney Conroy, Harper Bishop, Rilee Ludwig, Janie Waldorf and Jess Heid. Not pictured are Lulu Turk and Sloane Bishop.

Courtesy Grand County Pumas

On Sunday, the under-12 girls Grand County Pumas soccer team won the Rock Cup Tournament in Denver.

After winning all of their games — by scores of 10-0, 2-0 and 1-0 — the Pumas earned their spot in the championship game against the host team, Rapids Youth Soccer Club.

The playoff game ended in a 0-0 tie, and went to a shootout, in which the Grand County Pumas prevailed thanks to the goaltending of Jess Heid and shootout goals from Harper Bishop and Dylan McGuan.

The Pumas are led by coach Justin McGuan.