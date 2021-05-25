Pumas pounce in shootout
news@skyhinews.com
On Sunday, the under-12 girls Grand County Pumas soccer team won the Rock Cup Tournament in Denver.
After winning all of their games — by scores of 10-0, 2-0 and 1-0 — the Pumas earned their spot in the championship game against the host team, Rapids Youth Soccer Club.
The playoff game ended in a 0-0 tie, and went to a shootout, in which the Grand County Pumas prevailed thanks to the goaltending of Jess Heid and shootout goals from Harper Bishop and Dylan McGuan.
The Pumas are led by coach Justin McGuan.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Pumas pounce in shootout
On Sunday, the under-12 girls Grand County Pumas soccer team won the Rock Cup Tournament in Denver.