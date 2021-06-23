 Quilt guild plans annual show as members promote craft | SkyHiNews.com
Quilt guild plans annual show as members promote craft

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com
The Peaks ‘N Pines Quilt Guild makes quilts for a number of local causes, including the new baby quilts shown here.
Courtesy Peaks ‘N Pines Quilt Guild

The Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild will host its 10th annual quilt show July 10-11 at the Grand Lake Community Center.

The group is 60 members strong and strives to promote the art of quilting for all ages. The guild also undertakes numerous charitable projects, including making quilted holiday and everyday placemats and lap quilts for residents at the Cliffview Assisted Living Center.

The guild also quilts for the Mountain Family Christmas Project, which fills wish lists with each family member receiving a quilt. The guild also supplies baby quilts for VROOM.

Through Quilts of Valor, the guild covers Grand County service members and veterans with comforting and healing quilts. Through Quilts of Valor, 23 quilts have been distributed since 2019, and 11 more are ready to be distributed.

The guild also offers a scholarship for Grand County students and welcome home bags for guild members who were affected by the East Troublesome Fire.

Welcome home bags were made for guild members affected by the East Troublesome Fire.
Courtesy Peaks ‘N Pines Quilt Guild

The guild meets on the second Thursday of each month and follows up with a Friday workshop. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in quilting.

The 10th annual Quilt Show will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10-11 at the Grand Lake Community Center. For more, http://www.PeaksNPinesQuiltGuild.org.

The Peaks ‘N Pines Quilt Guild is getting ready for its annual quilt show July 10-11 in Grand Lake. The welcome home project and was designed and kitted by guild member Marcia Honer.
Courtesy Peaks ‘N Pines Quilt Guild

