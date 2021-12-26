Rabbit Ears Pass closed due to storm
Rabbit Ears Pass is closed from mile marker 139 to mile marker 184 due to high winds and snow.
Routt County Communications said in 2:45 p.m. tweet that the closure will last for an undetermined amount of time. Those needing to travel over the pass are encouraged to stay put until it is safe to drive.
Routt County Communications will send an alert when the pass has reopened.
