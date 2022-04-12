Rabbit Ears Pass closed: Winter weather advisory issued for Grand County area

Snow totals map for US HWY 40 / NWS image



Rabbit Ears Pass, US Hwy 40, is closed in both directions, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, due to a crash near milepost 153. The website says to “expect delays” and does not give an estimated time of reopening.

With a major spring storm hitting Colorado, the National Weather Service has upgraded the upcoming system to a winter storm warning in many areas while Grand County is still under a winter weather advisory.

The weather service has the advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, and it includes Grand and Summit Counties, below 9,000 feet.

“A cold front will produce moderate to heavy snowfall in the mountains and mountain valleys this morning. Near-whiteout conditions and very difficult travel conditions are possible under the heaviest snow bands this morning.” according to the hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday morning.

Those traveling on the road should expect whiteout conditions on many of Colorado’s mountain passes.

“Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” the advisory states.

Road conditions can be checked at the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, http://www.cotrip.org .

Freezing temperatures will pose a threat to early spring growth in the lower valleys Tuesday night and Wednesday night, according to the weather service .