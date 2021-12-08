Rabbit Ears Pass could get 30 inches in upcoming snowstorm



National Weather Service/Courtesy graphic

Serious snowfall could finally make its way to parts of Grand County beginning Wednesday evening through Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for various parts of the county as a weather system moves in. Rabbit Ears Pass, on the west end of Grand, has a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters predict heavy snow with total accumulations between 15 and 30 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Travel may become difficult to impossible due to this heavy snow, forecasters warned.

Northern Grand County including parts of Rocky Mountain National Park could also see quite a bit of snow, with forecasters predicting between 10 and 20 inches of snow and 50 mph gusts of wind. A winter storm warning for this area is in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

South and southeast Grand will be under a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday with 4-10 inches of accumulation expected. Winds could still reach 50 mph and forecasters warn that roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

On the mountain, Winter Park Resort has seen 2 inches of snow in the last 48 hours making for an 18 inch base of mostly manmade snow. Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist at opensnow.com , is predicting intense snowfall at the resort Thursday night through Friday morning for an accumulation around 4-9 inches.

Ski Granby Ranch’s opening day is scheduled for Saturday, and while the resort likely won’t see as much snow as Winter Park, it remains on track to open.