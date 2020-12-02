Radio station to host Friday tribute for volunteer, host Kristin Reilly
A nonprofit radio station in the Fraser Valley, KFFR 88.3 FM, will be hosting a Friday morning tribute to Kristin Reilly, a volunteer for the station who died in a violent incident last week.
Reilly, 32, was found dead in a Fraser apartment with her husband Lucas Reilly around 10 p.m. Nov. 27.
Officials with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said they are investigating the couple’s deaths as a potential murder-suicide, but police have released few details thus far.
According to KFFR community liaison Steve Skinner, Lucas and Kristin Reilly both volunteered for the station, and Kristin hosted a Friday morning show called “Face Plant into Friday.”
At the same time, Lucas hosted a niche broadcast coined “Off the Hook,” which exclusively played music from the band Phish. Kristin also worked for Winter Park Mobile Massage.
Skinner described the Reillys as music-lovers and added that Kristin had an infectious personality. The tribute will take place during Kristin’s normally scheduled show, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
An autopsy was conducted on Monday, though police haven’t released any additional information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User