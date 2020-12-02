Radio station to host Friday tribute for volunteer, host Kristin Reilly

A nonprofit radio station in the Fraser Valley, KFFR 88.3 FM, will be hosting a Friday morning tribute to Kristin Reilly, a volunteer for the station who died in a violent incident last week.

Reilly, 32, was found dead in a Fraser apartment with her husband Lucas Reilly around 10 p.m. Nov. 27.

Officials with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said they are investigating the couple’s deaths as a potential murder-suicide, but police have released few details thus far.

According to KFFR community liaison Steve Skinner, Lucas and Kristin Reilly both volunteered for the station, and Kristin hosted a Friday morning show called “Face Plant into Friday.”

At the same time, Lucas hosted a niche broadcast coined “Off the Hook,” which exclusively played music from the band Phish. Kristin also worked for Winter Park Mobile Massage.

Skinner described the Reillys as music-lovers and added that Kristin had an infectious personality. The tribute will take place during Kristin’s normally scheduled show, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, though police haven’t released any additional information.