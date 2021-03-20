Radium Recreation Site to see improvements on campground, boat launch

The Bureau of Land Management Kremmling Field Office plans to begin construction on the campground and adjacent boat launch at the Radium Recreation Site along the Upper Colorado River.

Both the campground and boat launch will be closed for eight to 10 weeks beginning April 1 as weather permits. The upstream boat launch and restrooms will remain open for public use during construction, BLM officials said in a release.

The work includes a number of improvements. The campground will be rebuilt and expanded with pull-through sites and walk-in tent spaces, restrooms and changing room facilities will be replaced, and parking areas will be expanded to accommodate more vehicles.

Additionally, new picnic tables and a shade structure will be installed. The access road to the upstream boat launch will be widened to improve ingress and egress.

The project will also include sidewalks, a campsite, restrooms and modifications to the boat launch to comply with the American Disabilities Act to improve the overall accessibility.

Funding to complete the project was derived from a mix of five year deferred maintenance and new construction funds, recreation fees and America the Beautiful pass sales.

For more information about the Radium Recreation Site, visit: http://www.blm.gov/visit/search-details/262815/1 .