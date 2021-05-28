Radium reopens with improvements

Radium Campground reopened Wednesday with a number of site improvements.

Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management - Colorado

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, the Radium Campground has reopened following site improvements.

The Bureau of Land Management Kremmling Field Office began construction on the campground and adjacent boat launch at the Radium Recreation Site along the Upper Colorado River at the beginning of April.

The campground was rebuilt and expanded with pull-through sites and walk-in tent spaces, restrooms and changing room facilities were replaced, and parking areas were expanded to accommodate more vehicles.

Individuals sites are first come, first serve. Call the Kremmling Field Office at 970-724-3000 for group reservations.

For more information about the Radium Recreation Site, visit: http://www.blm.gov/visit/search-details/262815/1 .