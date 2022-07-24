Rain causes flash flood watch and Highway 125 closure

Cars drive down a soaked Agate Avenue through Granby on Sunday. The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch for the East Troublesome burn area Sunday because of rainfall in the area.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch at 11:33 a.m. for wildfire burn areas, including the East Troublesome burn area, that lasts until midnight. A hazardous weather outlook, announced a little over a half hour earlier, said thunderstorms today and tomorrow could produce up to 1.5 inches of rain in 30 minutes.

Highway 125 closed again Saturday night due to mudslides caused by the heavy rain, and the latest COtrip update from 10 a.m. shows the road is still closed in both directions between Trail Creek and Forest Service Road 112 at mile points 7.5 and 8 — about four miles south of Willow Creek Pass.

A flood advisory for the East Troublesome burn area lasted almost three hours Saturday night, and the NWS Boulder office’s Twitter warned drivers to be cautious driving on Highway 125 between Granby and Walden.