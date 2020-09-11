Rain, snow quell Williams Fork Fire for now, but more dry days are in the forecast

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned over 12,000 acres.

Courtesy inciweb.nwcg.gov

A Type 3 incident management team has taken over command of the Williams Fork Fire, marking another downgrade of the seriousness of the blaze.

According to the US Forest Service, command of the fire in southern Grand County shifted from the Rocky Mountain Blue Type 2 Incident Management Team to a Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Colby Crawford and Deputy Incident Commander John Fry overnight Thursday.

At one point, the Williams Fork Fire was under the management of a Type 1 team, which handles more complex and threatening blazes than Type 2 and Type 3 teams do.

“We’ve had a fair amount of precipitation so things are looking pretty good after the last two shots of rain and snow,” said Andy Gray, a public information officer for the new management team.

However, he emphasized that long term fire activity will continue to depend on a number of factors.

Although current conditions are cool and wet, more warm and dry weather is expected through the weekend with temps climbing into the upper 60s on Monday and the low 70s by Wednesday.

At the same time, though, morning lows in the mid 30s, along with increased overnight humidity, should help tamp down fire activity, as a light northwest wind also keeps critical fire conditions at bay through at least Wednesday.

Still, fire managers warn that long-term fire activity will depend on weather trends, fuel conditions and the amount of residual heat that exists near potential fuels.

“With the drying trend, it could change things a little bit,” Gray said of the coming days.

The Williams For Fire began Aug. 14 southwest of Fraser. So far, it has burned more than 12,000 acres and is 10% contained.

“We still have resources that are out there monitoring and patrolling the fire,” Gray said. “The Type 3 team will be here as long as they need to be.”