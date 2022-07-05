Randy George starts limited stint in commissioner seat he looks to keep
Sara Rosene, the Grand County clerk and recorder, swore Randy George in as Grand County District 3 Commissioner July 1. George replaced former commissioner Kris Manguso, who left her position to become the county’s community development director.
The Grand County Republican Party appointed George to sit in the seat until the term ends December 31. George won the Republican primary for the position in an uncontested race, and will face Democrat Steve Skinner in the general election.
George, the owner of Latigo Ranch outside Kremmling, announced his run for county commissioner in March with goals of addressing issues like housing, transportation and managing tourism.
A Grand County press release about George’s appointment quoted him thanking the Grand County Republicans for the opportunity to hold the seat he looks to win in November.
