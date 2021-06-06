Raptors cause more Lumpy Ridge closures in Rocky

Rocky Mountain National Park announced more closures in the Lumpy Ridge area for raptor nesting.

The additional climbing closures will affect the Left Book, Bookmark and Bookmark Pinnacle because of aggressive behavior from nearby nesting Peregrine falcons. Falcons are known to dive at humans near their nest at speeds of up to 200 mph.

In addition, if falcons experience repeated disturbances near their nest, they will abandon it and leave any eggs to die.

“For the safety of both visitors and this federally protected wildlife species these additional climbing closures have been put in place,” a release from park officials said.

In February, Rocky closed many parts of the Lumpy Ridge and Loch Vale areas earlier than in previous years because of an uptick in nesting behavior. Closures include Cathedral Wall, Checkerboard Rock, Lightning Rock, Batman Rock, Batman Pinnacle, Sundance, Thunder Buttress, The Parish, The Book, and Twin Owls and Rock One.

Closures include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to the named rock formations. The closures are currently scheduled through July 31, but park officials may extend or shorten the closures based on nesting activity.

Check the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/area_closures.htm for updated information.