 Reader photo: Hoar Frost along the Blue River | SkyHiNews.com
Reader photo: Hoar Frost along the Blue River

News |

Richard Seeley
news@skyhinews.com
The entire valley along the Blue River near Kremmling was crystallized white. "Hoar" is an old English word for old people with white hair, and it seems fitting as every tree was blazing white. The combination of fog, below freezing temperatures and humidity contribute to create this phenomenon.
Courtesy Richard Seeley

