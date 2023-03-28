Reader Photo: Japanese treasures in Granby Library

Keiko Minagawa and her daughter spot a Japanese doll on display at the Granby Library. The doll holds special meaning for Minagawa, who gifted it to the Klein family when she was a foreign high school exchange student in Granby.

Doris Klein/Courtesy Photo

Keiko Minagawa and her 7-year-old daughter, Honami, are excited to see a Japanese kokeshi doll on display at the Granby Library. Keiko traveled from Japan to Granby as a high school exchange student 31 years ago. She gifted the doll to local resident Doris Klein when she stayed with the family.

The display in the Granby Library challenges people to identify a variety of objects by purpose and place of origin.

While visiting Grand County, Honami especially liked finding objects from her home country of Japan — and learning that one of the American objects is a French fry cutter.

Besides the display, Honami enjoyed seeing the children’s room of the Granby library and visiting the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, thanks to Grand County Library District’s Access Grand program. Access Grand affords opportunities to visit partnering entertainment venues and activities for free.