Reader photo: Proclamations for Emily Warner and Women Airline Pilots Day

The framed proclamations from Gov. Polis and the Grand County commissioners declaring March 8 as Emily Warner and Women Airline Pilots Day. Also framed is the Colorado General Assembly Joint Tribute to Captain Emily Warner on the 50th anniversary of her becoming the first female pilot for Frontier Airlines. The framed proclamations were hung in the main room of the historic Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal and can be viewed every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all summer long.
Penny Hamilton/Courtesy photo
