 Reader photo: Rodeo royalty visits the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum
Reader photo: Rodeo royalty visits the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum 

Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum visitors were thrilled to have a surprise visit from Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Queen Mackenzie Moyer(left), Grand County history book author Penny Hamilton (middle) and Fair Princess Joslynn Sanders (right), who hold autographed copies of the new local Grand County history book that features their photograph inside.
Photographer Cindy Conover
