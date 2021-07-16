 Reader photo: She caught her age in inches | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Reader photo: She caught her age in inches

News News |

Reader photo
news@skyhinews.com
Excited 15-year-old El Paso, Texas resident Natalia S. was vacationing in Grand County on July 9 when she caught a 15 inch rainbow trout at the Fraser fishing ponds. Submit your photos by emailing them to news@skyhinews.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more