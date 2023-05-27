Reader Photos: Osprey family welcomes new member
Thanks to a live video feed of an osprey nest in Grand Lake, people from all over the country can tune in to watch the osprey mother and father tend to their new eggs.
Grand County resident J Frank Mannix, has enjoyed watching the osprey camera, which is owned and operated by Kent Roorda. On May 20, Mannix spotted that the osprey mom had laid a new egg – now she has a total of three eggs.
Roorda wrote that the birds have laid about three eggs per year in the past, and they come two to three days after one another. It looks like the family may now be complete, with their three eggs ready to hatch in about a month from now.
The osprey cam is available on Sky-Hi News’ homepage for viewers to watch the eggs hatch and for the chicks to get ready for flight.
