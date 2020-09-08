Library Corner: Reading, sharing and embroidery — Oh, my!

Sarah Villa and her embroidery sampler.

Courtesy photo

On two August evenings, with chairs and masks in hand, the GCLD Adult Virtual Book Club met outside in Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs to share their summer reads.

Although spaced apart to maintain a safe distance, smiles beamed from each face and laughter filled the air. We rejoiced in the simple pleasure of meeting in person for the first time since February.

According to tradition, the club participated in the Adult Summer Reading Program, whose 2020 theme was Imagine Your Story.

This year, GCLD brought back the bingo-styled activity sheet for adults with 25 different options for reading, writing, watching, listening, doing, and exploring.

As participants gathered in the lawn adjacent to the Hot Sulphur Springs Library, a mysterious plastic box sat at the feet of Sarah Villa.

When her turn came to share her chosen activities, Villa proudly displayed an embroidery sampler, the fruition of a new hobby she began while using Creativebug, GCLD’s new arts and crafts database.

Other members enjoyed cooking international recipes, handwriting letters to family and friends (one participant even worked on his memoir!), and watching movies based on books.

A common trend emerged as each member related his or her chosen summer pursuits. The club’s top five activities all related to reading!

No. 1 — Reading outside (88.5%) We are Grand County, after all!

No. 2 — Listen to an audiobook using Overdrive or Libby by OverDrive (76.9%)

No. 3 — Read a book set in a country you would like to visit or live (69.2%)

No. 4 — Reading a children’s book to a child and read a book whose author does not match your gender (Tied for 61.5%)

No. 5 — Read a graphic novel (50%)

With the conclusion of the summer reading program, GCLD’s Virtual Book Club will resume exploring a particular genre. This format generates a plethora of new reading options garnered from fellow club members.

In honor of all medical and first-responder professionals who are serving tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, our chosen genre is Medical Heroes. Each member selects at least one title that includes a character in the medical profession or features a medical topic. Fiction subgenres include Medical Drama, Medical Thrillers, and Medical Mysteries. Additionally, Medical Nonfiction and Medical Biographies offer true accounts of medical ethics, pandemics, medical professionals, and more.

The next club parties are slated for Nov. 2 in Kremmling and Nov. in Hot Sulphur Springs, each at 6 p.m. Locations will be determined as the dates approach.

All GCLD library cardholders are welcome to participate in the Virtual Book Club. To learn more and to join our private Facebook group, contact a librarian at 970-724-9228 or 970-725-3942.

And, if the Virtual Book Club does not fit your schedule, the Granby Library is also hosting an outdoor book club at 6pm on September 28 at Polhamus Park. Call 970-887-2149 for more information.