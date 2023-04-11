Rebate program offers money for sustainable East Troublesome home rebuilds

Thanks to the Disaster Preparedness And Recovery Resources bill passed in the Colorado state legislature last year, homeowners who lost their houses or had significant damage done to them by the East Troublesome Fire can receive rebates for choosing certain sustainable rebuilding options.

SB22-206 created the disaster resilience rebuilding program within the Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs, which provides offers rebates for homeowners affected by natural disasters and is retroactive to 2018.

Rebate payments in Grand County will come through Mountain Parks Electric, and homes that have already been rebuilt may be eligible. Homeowners must have had their home as a primary residence or long-term rental to be eligible.

Todd Budin of Sustainable Grand is working as the program manager for the rebate program specific to East Troublesome victims. Applicants can contact him at todd@sustainablegrand.org with questions about the program. Robby Schwarz is also helping run the program as its new homes advisor.

Rebate offers range from $500 to $25,000 for different sustainable components. View all of the rebate options and find relevant forms on SustainableGrand.com.