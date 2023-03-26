Recent felony arrest sentencings

Karen Kramer

Fraser Winter Park Police/Courtesy Photo

Steven Monk

Kremmling Police arrested Steven Monk, 34, on a Class 5 felony weapons possession charge Feb. 26. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for prohibited use of a weapon March 1.

Police responded to a report Feb. 26 that a man had been holding a woman against her will at a hotel in Kremmling, according to an arrest affidavit. During their investigation, officers did not have sufficient probable cause to arrest the man for crimes against the woman, but could remove him from the hotel for trespassing.

The man identified himself as Monk after police detained him. Dispatch advised the officers that Monk is wanted out of Florida for charges including sexual assault on a child under the age of 12. Florida law enforcement had filed a nationwide warrant for Monk in April 2022.

Monk’s felony weapons charge was dismissed by his plea deal. He will remain in the Grand County Jail pending extradition to Florida to face his charges there.

Sage Gray

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sage Gray, 33 at the time, in April 2022 for two counts of Class 3 felony sexual assault on a child, two county of Class 3 felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and a Class 4 felony for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gray pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a Class 4 felony assault charge and one count of a Class 5 felony attempted sexual assault on a child. Gray faced a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison under his plea agreement. The district attorney’s office asked for 16 years, while Gray’s representation asked for a community corrections sentence.

Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Gray to seven years in prison.

An investigation concluded Gray had sexually assaulted a child three times in late 2021 and early 2022, according to an arrest warrant application.

Karen Kamer

Fraser Winter Park Police arrested Karen Kamer, 22 at the time, April 26, 2022, for Class 4 felony assault, Class 5 felony menacing, Class 5 felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor traffic offense charges.

Kamer pleaded guilty to a Class 5 felony menacing with a weapon charge. Her sentence includes $2,258.50 in fines and charges, a 90-day jail sentence, three years of supervised probation, requirements for obtaining mental health, substance abuse and alcohol evaluations and completing recommended treatments and a requirement to write a letter of apology to her victim.

Police arrested Kamer after she tailgated and threatened two victims with a knife in a road rage incident in Fraser. Kamer also ran into the back of the victims’ car at 10-15 mph, according to an eyewitness.