Recovery operations ongoing on Longs Peak for deceased male

The iconic Keyhole at Longs Peak. The Keyhole Route, meant for technical climbers, can become treacherous due to ice and snow, with sharp ledges and falling rock.

Harley Van Hauen/Courtesy Photo

As of Saturday, Sept. 17, recovery operations are underway for a deceased male above the Ledges on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. Due to operations, the Keyhole Route is temporarily closed at the Keyhole to the summit of Longs Peak. The temporary closure will be in place through possibly Monday until the recovery operations for the man’s body are complete.

Park officials have stated that further information regarding the incident will be released when the recovery and investigation are completed.

Fall conditions means there may be ice and snow on the route to the summit, especially above the Ledges. On Friday, there was snowfall on the top of Longs Peak.

On their webpage about hiking Longs Peak via the Keyhole route, the Park writes, “It is a climb that crosses enormous sheer vertical rock faces, often with falling rocks, requiring scrambling, where an unroped fall would likely be fatal. The route has narrow ledges, loose rock, and steep cliffs.

“For most of the year, climbing Longs Peak is in winter conditions, which requires winter mountaineering experience and the knowledge and use of specialized equipment. Disregard for the mountain environment any time of year has meant danger, injury and even death.”

For more information about Longs Peak and updates to the investigation, please visit nps.gov/romo/index.htm