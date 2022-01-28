Red Cross seeks additional volunteers in Grand County

The American Red Cross is in search of more volunteers after emergency events have caused an increase in demand for volunteers in Grand County.

Events such as road closures on Rabbit Ears Pass and wildfire relief after disasters like the East Troublesome Fire have created a need to build volunteer capacity to support sheltering and evacuation centers within Grand County, according to the Red Cross.

Additional assistance is needed with individual disaster response as well, including virtual roles such as casework or dispatch or in-person roles providing client assistance working on a Disaster Action team. Opportunities also include providing food and shelter for those in need through the Mass Care Team.

Volunteers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Virtual volunteer opportunities are available for those who choose not to be vaccinated.

For more information or to get started on your volunteer application, visit redcross.org. If you have specific questions or would like to talk more about how to help, contact Josh at joshua.stuart@redcross.org .