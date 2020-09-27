Red Flag conditions lead to Williams Fork Fire growth

The Williams Fork Fire grew by about 100 acres Friday as strong winds from the west pushed the fire east towards McQueary Lake and the Vasquez Peak Wilderness. Wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded on Berthoud Pass. Red Flag conditions returned Saturday with more extreme fire behavior causing around 300 acres of growth.

Courtesy US Forest Service

The Williams Fork Fire grew around 300 acres on Saturday, due to Red Flag conditions including strong wind and low humidity.

On Saturday, the US Forest Service expanded the closure area around the fire in anticipation of increased fire activity, according to a USFS update on the fire. The fire spread across Richey Creek into Upson Creek and is now about 1.5 miles from Lake Evelyn and Keyser Creek roads.

Currently, the Williams Fork Fire is 12,850 acres and has dropped to 14% containment.

The area of the fire near St. Louis Peak and St. Louis Pass, which was active on Friday, has not see much additional growth.

The larger closure area includes roads, trails and campgrounds in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St Louis Creek areas.

Temperatures are predicted to be cooler through Tuesday, however, strong winds, low humidity and the large amount of available fuels will likely sustain fire activity over the coming week. Fire experts say a season ending weather event is needed to put out the fire.

According to the USFS, more ground and air resources are on order for the fire.

Grand County remains in Stage Two fire restrictions, which prohibits smoking outside and campfires except for propane-fueled stoves.