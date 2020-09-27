Red Flag conditions lead to Williams Fork Fire growth
The Williams Fork Fire grew around 300 acres on Saturday, due to Red Flag conditions including strong wind and low humidity.
On Saturday, the US Forest Service expanded the closure area around the fire in anticipation of increased fire activity, according to a USFS update on the fire. The fire spread across Richey Creek into Upson Creek and is now about 1.5 miles from Lake Evelyn and Keyser Creek roads.
Currently, the Williams Fork Fire is 12,850 acres and has dropped to 14% containment.
The area of the fire near St. Louis Peak and St. Louis Pass, which was active on Friday, has not see much additional growth.
The larger closure area includes roads, trails and campgrounds in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St Louis Creek areas.
Temperatures are predicted to be cooler through Tuesday, however, strong winds, low humidity and the large amount of available fuels will likely sustain fire activity over the coming week. Fire experts say a season ending weather event is needed to put out the fire.
According to the USFS, more ground and air resources are on order for the fire.
Grand County remains in Stage Two fire restrictions, which prohibits smoking outside and campfires except for propane-fueled stoves.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User