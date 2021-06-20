Red Flag warning issued in Grand
Due to high winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grand County through Sunday night.
The Red Flag warning starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and goes through 7 p.m. Winds are averaging 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Relative humidity is sitting at 14%.
While light rain is expected on the other side of the Continental Divide on Sunday, forecasts in Grand County don’t call for rain until later in the week. High temperatures are expected throughout the week.
As of June 17, all of Grand County was in drought, ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
