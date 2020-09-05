Red flag weather could increase weekend activity of Williams Fork Fire

This black and white photo of the Williams Fork Fire was taken Aug. 15 from Grand Elk Golf Club in Granby.

Courtesy Julianne Eichler

With the current heating and drying trend, the Williams Fork Fire could see increased activity through Labor Day.

The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 12,125 acres and is at 10% containment after another relatively calm week. Fire activity is expected to increase through Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for record or near record heat, very dry conditions and increasing wind this weekend. These conditions will bring critical fire danger to the area through the Labor Day weekend. Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for Grand County.

Over the past two days, officials said fire managers gained useful insight about the remain heat in remote areas of the Williams Fork Fire via infrared imagery.

On Friday, helicopters continued to drop water on hot areas along the northern edge of the fire. Crews also began fire line rehabilitation work along the edge of the fire adjacent to Williams Creek. The vegetation chipping was finished along St. Louis Creek Road and has started along Crooked Creek Road.

Crews plan to continue monitoring fire activity, working heavy equipment and using helicopter water drops as needed on Saturday.